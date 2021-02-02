Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Up 26.9% in January

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTMN opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $87.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 47.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PTMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

