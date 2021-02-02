Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 238,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 290,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

PSTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $584.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.38.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.