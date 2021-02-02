Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

Analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.
Poshmark stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.
About Poshmark
