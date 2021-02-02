Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

Analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

Poshmark stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

