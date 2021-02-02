PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 37.6% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $9,259.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,144.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.77 or 0.04248930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.00424421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.19 or 0.01217857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00508660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00426649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00263089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021657 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,625,168 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

