Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) One Day Volume Hits $85,700.00

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Power Index Pool Token token can currently be purchased for $3.13 or 0.00008994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $626,449.40 and $85,700.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00048568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00149931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00261064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00065616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037548 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Token Trading

Power Index Pool Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

