Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.44 and last traded at $88.90. Approximately 933,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 447,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.57.

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 44,870 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $28,651,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 54.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

