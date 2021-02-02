PowerPool One Day Volume Reaches $4.55 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00006851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00143870 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00066286 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00255830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00064452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00037416 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.