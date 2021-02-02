PowerShares S&P Intl Dev Hi Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHB) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of PowerShares S&P Intl Dev Hi Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHB) were up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares S&P Intl Dev Hi Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares S&P Intl Dev Hi Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.