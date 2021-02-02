Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 10.2%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.61. 3,916,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 2,281,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,189.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,514.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Precigen by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

