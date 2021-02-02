Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Insider Sells $78,939.00 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) insider Derek Jantz sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $78,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,913,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,943,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derek Jantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $82,320.64.

NASDAQ DTIL traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,738. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $719.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601,186 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 160,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTIL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

