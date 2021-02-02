Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $92.65

Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.65 and traded as high as $95.69. Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) shares last traded at $91.10, with a volume of 1,594,604 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £776.52 million and a P/E ratio of 10.12.

Get Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Tim Elliott acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £4,850 ($6,336.56).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.