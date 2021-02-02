Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF)’s stock price traded up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.58. 57,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 44,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from $4.75 to $3.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

