Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.26-2.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.608-1.653 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.73.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.