Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $148.99

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $148.99 and traded as low as $145.02. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) shares last traded at $146.60, with a volume of 5,337,628 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 24.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.
Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) Company Profile (LON:PHP)
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
