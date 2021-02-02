Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $148.99

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $148.99 and traded as low as $145.02. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) shares last traded at $146.60, with a volume of 5,337,628 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 24.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

In other news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 11,485,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £16,538,515.20 ($21,607,675.99).

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

