Primerica (PRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.47. Primerica has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $143.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.60.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

