Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Trading 5.5% Higher

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.51. 1,594,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,870,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 65,582 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.