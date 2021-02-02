Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Principal Ultra-Short Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USI)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.84. 1,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

