Private Ocean LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,467,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 941,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

NYSE PG opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $317.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.