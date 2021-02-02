Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.39

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.39 and traded as high as $32.46. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 9,348 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $104,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,200 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $45,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,860 shares of company stock worth $1,876,721. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 148.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.