Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.99

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 1396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 277,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 48.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

