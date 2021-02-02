Project Pai Price Up 12% Over Last Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $13.09 million and $195,149.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00085958 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,727,427,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,734,886 tokens. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

