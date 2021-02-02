Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 437,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,560,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 33,047 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after buying an additional 329,729 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

PLD opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

