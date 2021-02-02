Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.66. 7,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFPT. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

