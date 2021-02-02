ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 12.8%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price were down 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 65,674,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 86,959,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 7,812.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 632,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 624,989 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,886,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

