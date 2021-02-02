ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) Trading Down 2.5%

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.68. 7,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 11,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.56% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

