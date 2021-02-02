ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.36. 4,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EEV)

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

