ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) versus Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Head to Head Comparison

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fairfax Financial and ProSight Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus target price of $511.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.82%. ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial -0.10% -0.80% -0.17% ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and ProSight Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $21.53 billion 0.46 $2.00 billion N/A N/A ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.62 $38.89 million $1.39 8.96

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global.

Summary

ProSight Global beats Fairfax Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other miscellaneous risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it retails home improvement goods, toys and baby products, golf equipment, consumables, athletic apparel and accessories, and tableware and gifts; invests in retail and other businesses; owns and operates holiday resorts; and develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs. Further, the company provides pet medical insurance and database, media and marketing, and integrated travel and travel-related financial services, as well as infrastructure services to industries and government; and originates, processes, and distributes pulses, food staples, and food ingredients. It operates approximately 82 toys and baby products stores in Canada. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.