Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

PROSY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. 472,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. Prosus has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.