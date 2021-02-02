Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s stock price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 411,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 420,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

