Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) has been given a C$3.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

PTQ stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,024. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

