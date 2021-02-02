Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of CVE PTQ traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 310,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of C$234.66 million and a P/E ratio of 140.00. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.45.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

