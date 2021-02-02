Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $14.40. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prothena shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 12,560 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Prothena alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prothena by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Prothena by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $530.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.