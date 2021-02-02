Proton (XPR) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.55 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Proton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $15.09 million and $1.55 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00065609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.26 or 0.00831884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.73 or 0.04714725 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00034960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00019482 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,303,056,614 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.