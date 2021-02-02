Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PROV. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Provident Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,783. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $117.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the period. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

