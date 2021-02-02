Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.23

Shares of Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $240.23 and traded as high as $258.80. Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) shares last traded at $258.40, with a volume of 636,381 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of £655.34 million and a PE ratio of 17.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 240.23.

About Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial plc (PFG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.