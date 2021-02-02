ProximaX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $129,026.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $129,026.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

