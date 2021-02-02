ProxyNode Price Up 32.1% Over Last 24 Hours (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $59,092.75 and approximately $21.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00307607 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00033047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003194 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $556.77 or 0.01535534 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 179,660,981 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.