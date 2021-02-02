PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Up 6.1%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) was up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.62 and last traded at $60.24. Approximately 769,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 531,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 31,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,907,385.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,129 shares in the company, valued at $668,407.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 759,941 shares of company stock valued at $46,771,077 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,459,000 after acquiring an additional 73,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,714,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,338,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

