PumaPay Market Cap Reaches $9.53 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $9.53 million and $267,303.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PumaPay has traded up 104% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,076,422,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars.

