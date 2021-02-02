PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $42,655.44 and approximately $76.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,055.26 or 1.00481263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00024679 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000262 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

