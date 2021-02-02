Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NYSE PIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 102,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,954. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
