Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of PPT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. 320,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,577. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

