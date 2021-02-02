PWR Coin 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 72% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 70.8% lower against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $346,716.08 and approximately $4.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,978.58 or 1.00288121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024834 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.00 or 0.00978404 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00307767 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00189295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001583 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001892 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

