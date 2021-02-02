Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Byline Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Byline Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE BY opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

