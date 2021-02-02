Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altabancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altabancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $623.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $29,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett bought 2,200 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $60,434.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and sold 16,000 shares valued at $443,355. 16.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.