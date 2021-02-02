Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a report released on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

BWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

