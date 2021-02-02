Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of RTX opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,864,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.