Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $608.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

