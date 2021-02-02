Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

HOPE opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 71,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

