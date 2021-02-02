Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.78.

Shares of CFR opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

